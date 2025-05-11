Online Users Praise Photo Of Karoline Leavitt Feeding Baby While Working: ‘Super Mom’ 

(Photo via: White House – Margo Martin)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:11 AM – Sunday, May 11, 2025

A photo of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt feeding her baby while working has gone viral.

Leavitt is seen in a picture captured by Margo Martin, special assistant to the president and communications advisor, feeding her nine-month-old son Nicholas Robert Riccio while also typing at her desk.

Martin posted the picture on X along with the caption “Super Mom!”

Martin said that she was so impressed by how the press secretary was juggling the two tasks.

Many online users praised Leavitt, with one saying “This pic can’t get enough views. Everyone should repost over and over again. Moms deserve so much respect. Working moms, stay at home moms … there will never be enough appreciation for what these women do.”

“We love an administration that celebrates women and mothers!” said another.

According to a report by The Sun, Leavitt has opened up about her work-life balance as a mother of a newborn baby.

The outlet reported in February that the press secretary shared in her Instagram story a picture of her baby with the caption: “Work at white house, baby bedtime routine, & then @seanhannity at 9pm.”

Leavitt, 27, is the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history.

