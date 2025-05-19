Oncologist Previously Working For Biden Argues He Must Have Had Cancer ‘While He Was President’

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks while meeting with the Joint Chiefs and Combatant Commanders (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:20 PM – Monday, May 19, 2025

A renowned oncologist who previously worked for former President Joe Biden stated on Monday that the former Democrat president must have had prostate cancer for “more than several years” — highlighting how Biden’s cancer has already “spread to his bone.”

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, who was previously appointed to Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board, explained that Biden had to have had cancer during his second term, and potentially even longer.

“This is not speculation – if you have prostate cancer that has spread to the bone, then he most certainly, you are saying, had it while he was president of the United States?” co-host Joe Scarborough asked Dr. Emanuel. Advertisement

“Oh yeah, he did not develop it in the last, 100-200 days. He had it while he was president,” Dr. Emanuel responded. “He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021.”

“He’s had this for many years, maybe even a decade, growing there and spreading,” Dr. Emanuel added. “I don’t think there’s any disagreement about that.”

Dr. Emanuel’s comments follow after Biden’s office revealed that the former president was recently diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer.

Earlier this month, the 82-year-old Biden was examined for urinary symptoms, leading doctors to find a “small nodule” on his prostate.

Nonetheless, Dr. Emanuel has also questioned how the cancer went “unnoticed” and unreported for so long, noting that Biden should have taken a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) exam at least once during his terms.

“He was vice president and had a lot of exams under 70. So it’s a little surprising that they didn’t do it,” he stated. “And maybe President Biden decided he didn’t want the test. Many men do decide they don’t want a PSA, but this is also aggressive.”

“When we talk about the aggressive part, what we mean is that Gleason score, that score is from two up to 10. And he’s a nine. And that means that the cancer doesn’t look normal, it looks very abnormal, which is probably why it’s in the bone,” Dr. Emanuel added.

“It’s a little surprising that the doctor didn’t take it. And if he took it and didn’t report it and it was elevated, that is another case of doctors not being straightforward with us.”

Dr. Emanuel also highlighted that President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, and former President George W. Bush all took the PSA exams while in office.

“I don’t know what President Biden and his doctor discussed, but I think you are hinting at the other element, which is that President Obama had this test, President Bush had this test,” he stated. “We’ve had several of them with President Trump, especially around his COVID diagnosis.”

