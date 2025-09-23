Oklahoma superintendent pushes plan to launch TPUSA chapters in all state high schools

A man stands near a memorial for Charlie Kirk at the Turning Point USA headquarters on September 11, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Kirk the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA was shot and killed on Wednesday in Utah. on September 11, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

7:37 PM – Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters has announced a plan to establish Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapters across all high schools in the Sooner State.

“I am very excited to announce a partnership with @TPUSA to establish chapters in ALL Oklahoma high schools. Radical leftist teachers’ unions have dominated classrooms for far too long, and we are taking them back,” Walters said in a video posted to X.

According to Walters, high schoolers will have the option to form local chapters of the conservative club on their campuses, provided that at least three students from the same school complete a charter agreement. Once approved, the group will be officially recognized as a chapter.

“From there, TPUSA will support chapters by helping them gain official recognition or registration from their school, connecting student leaders with a dedicated field representative to serve as a liaison between the school and TPUSA, assisting in securing a teacher sponsor, and providing sample constitutions and bylaws where required by school policy,” Walters explained. “Chapters also receive an Activism Kit filled with pins, pocket Constitutions, handbooks, and other materials; access to leadership positions and exclusive event ideas; and ongoing guidance and mentorship to help student leaders build a strong, positive presence on campus.” “We will be putting TPUSA on every high school campus in Oklahoma,” he continued. “Charlie Kirk inspired a generation to love America, to speak boldly, and to never shy away from debate. Our kids must get involved and active. We will fight back against the liberal propaganda, pushed by the radical left, and the teachers unions. Our fight starts now.”

As of September 2025, there are currently 18 TPUSA Club America chapters in high schools throughout the state.

