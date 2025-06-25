Ohio Sen. Moreno calls on Senate to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Bernie Moreno listens as Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) addresses supporters at Brecksville Community Center on November 4, 2024 in Brecksville, Ohio. Moreno is making the final stops of his campaign before Election Day tomorrow. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi and Brooke Mallory

5:05 PM – Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Ohio GOP Senator Bernie Moreno has introduced a resolution pushing for President Donald Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Moreno was born in Bogota, Colombia, and he became an American citizen at age 18.

On Wednesday, Moreno (R-Ohio) introduced a resolution while announcing that the U.S. Senate “calls on the Norwegian Nobel Committee to award President Donald John Trump the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.” The resolution “urges all peace-loving nations to join in that call” and “expresses its deepest appreciation to President Trump for bringing an end both to the nuclear program of Iran and hostilities related thereto in only 12 days.”

Previously, former Democrat President Barack Obama was awarded the prize less than one year after taking office. Estimates suggest that Obama’s administration dropped over 100,000 bombs across 7 countries during his 8 years.

As Trump recently authorized surprise airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities without seeking Congressional approval, Republicans highlighted that the former Democrat president carried out similar actions — though without ongoing media criticism at the time.

“Obama won the Nobel, then he killed hundreds of civilians and did nothing to stop Forever Wars,” Moreno declared in a post on X. “Now President Trump did what neocons said couldn’t be done—destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities & securing a ceasefire. It’s time to formally nominate him.”

Earlier this week, Representative Earl “Buddy” Carter (R-Ga.) also nominated Trump for the award this week.

“I am nominating Trump in recognition of his extraordinary and historic role in brokering an end to the armed conflict between Israel and Iran and preventing the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet,” he said. “His leadership at this moment exemplifies the very ideals that the Nobel Peace Prize seeks to recognize: the pursuit of peace, the prevention of war, and the advancement of international harmony,” Carter declared.

