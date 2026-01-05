Ohio: 26-year-old arrested after targeted ‘hammer attack’ on Vance’s property, vandalizing Secret Service vehicle

(L) Photos of JD Vance’s home after an attempted break in (Photo: Via X) / (M) JD Vance at the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / (R) 26-year-old William DeFoor’s mugshot. (Photo: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins and Brooke Mallory

2:01 PM – Monday, January 5, 2026

A 26-year-old man was arrested by Cincinnati police after officers and U.S. Secret Service agents responded to an attempted break-in at Vice President JD Vance’s Ohio residence.

William DeFoor, 26, was detained just after midnight on Monday when authorities were alerted by the sound of breaking glass and observed him trespassing on the property.

According to reports, DeFoor previously lived in Crestview Hills, Kentucky, though recent arrest records identify him as a resident of the Hyde Park neighborhood in Cincinnati. Additionally, the Daily Mail reported that DeFoor, a biological male, has been in the process of “transitioning” genders and he now identifies as a transgender woman under the name Julia DeFoor.

Armed with a hammer, DeFoor smashed four windows of the residence and vandalized a Secret Service vehicle parked in the driveway. Police say he then began running eastbound before being physically apprehended.

The attack took place at the VP’s private residence in the East Walnut Hills neighborhood of Cincinnati. Purchased by the Vances in 2018, it is described as a historic, 157-year-old Victorian Gothic mansion. It spans over 6,000 square feet, sits on about two acres and overlooks the Ohio River.

“I appreciate everyone’s well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I’m grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly,” Vance wrote in a post to X.

Neither Vance nor his family members were home during the incident, as he had already returned to Washington, D.C., on Sunday afternoon after spending a week in Cincinnati.

“One request to the media: we try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service. In that light, I am skeptical of the news value of plastering images of our home with holes in the windows.” Vance’s post continues.

The 26-year-old has been charged with vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, along with three misdemeanors: criminal damaging or endangering, obstructing official business and criminal trespass.

The incident is not DeFoor’s first encounter with the law.

Court records show that Defoor was previously arrested for trespassing at UC Health’s Psychiatric Emergency Services building and failing to disclose personal information in 2023. However, he was later found not competent to stand trial and the charges were dismissed.

In 2024, Defoor was also charged with two counts of vandalism for breaking a window to a Hyde Park business, resulting in over $2,000 in damage. Following those charges, the case was moved to a specialized mental health docket, where he pleaded guilty and was granted “treatment in lieu of conviction,” a legal arrangement where his conviction would be dismissed upon the successful completion of a court-ordered program.

He was sentenced to two years of mental health treatment and ordered to pay $5,550 in restitution. That treatment process and the associated court supervision were still active at the time of his arrest at the Vice President’s home.

The 24-hour security detail at Vance’s residence follows a series of high-profile threats to U.S. politicians, including two previous failed assassination attempts on President Donald Trump, and the targeted murders of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband.

