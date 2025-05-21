Ohio: 24-year-old illegal alien arrested after pretending to be a teenager to enroll in high school

Anthony Emmanuel Labrador Sierra, 24. (Photo via: Wood County Jail)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:23 PM – Wednesday, May 21, 2025

A 24-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela has been taken into custody after posing as a 16-year-old student in order to enroll himself at a high school in Ohio — local authorities and Homeland Security reported.

Anthony Emmanuel Labrador Sierra, 24, was attending a public high school in Perrysburg, Ohio—approximately two hours northwest of Columbus—when officials determined he was, in fact, an adult Venezuelan national residing in the United States illegally.

He is also a father, though it is unclear how old his child is.

Labrador Sierra now faces forgery charges after investigators uncovered that he had used falsified documents to enroll in the school.

Police records obtained by WTVG stated that Labrador Sierra told the high school in November 2023 that he had been smuggled from Venezuela and was currently living in Perrysburg. The 24-year-old non-citizen claimed that he was 16-years-old while he sought to enroll as a student, successfully doing so in January 2024 by presenting what he claimed was an authentic Venezuelan birth certificate.

According to school officials, who spoke to Fox News Digital, Labrador Sierra quickly became actively involved in the school, playing on the boys’ junior varsity soccer team and joining the boys’ swim team.

In March 2024, Labrador Sierra then moved into the home of a local family who is known for adopting children and hosting foreign exchange students. The family was later granted permanent guardianship and they assisted him in acquiring a Social Security number and an Ohio driver’s license. However, it is unclear where he was living prior to this.

According to police, the high school that he was attending had also falsely claimed that he possessed Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and that he had submitted a visa application.

On May 14th, the family was ultimately contacted by Evelyn Camacho—the woman with whom the 24-year-old man has a child with. According to police, she informed them that Labrador Sierra was, in fact, 24-years-old and the father of her child. Camacho then sent the family a picture of his driver’s license, showing a birthdate of March 27, 2001 — along with Facebook pictures of her with Labrador and their child.

Following this disclosure, the guardians quickly informed the high school that they had obtained evidence suggesting Labrador Sierra was in fact not a minor like they had been told — school officials stated.

In a subsequent meeting with district administrators, Labrador Sierra reportedly denied the guardians’ claims regarding his age. Soon after, school officials instructed the guardians to ensure that he remained off school property by any means necessary while law enforcement conducted an investigation.

Labrador Sierra was later apprehended during a traffic stop on Monday this week.

