Officials: Senior ISIS member killed in U.S. military operation in Syria

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:00 PM – Wednesday, August 20, 2025

A senior ISIS figure, who was poised to become the group’s next leader in the country, was killed during a U.S. military raid.

A U.S. official told Reuters that the raid eliminated a senior ISIS member who was considered to be a candidate for ISIS’s leadership in Syria. No American troops were killed or injured during the mission.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, also mentioned that a key ISIS financial official was killed during the operation, noting that both men had been actively planning attacks in Syria and Iraq.

According to Fox News Digital, the raid was a “successful operation” targeting a senior ISIS member viewed as a strong candidate to become the ISIS Syria Emir, a role that could have threatened U.S. and Coalition forces as well as the new Syrian government.

This operation is part of the ongoing U.S. counterterrorism efforts in the region, following ISIS’s territorial defeat in Syria and Iraq in 2019.

“We will continue to pursue ISIS terrorists with unwavering determination throughout the region,” the official added, stressing that the U.S. and its partners remain committed to ensuring the lasting defeat of ISIS and the protection of the homeland.

