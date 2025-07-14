Sesame Street’s Elmo attends a press conference (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:49 PM – Monday, July 14, 2025

The official X account for Elmo, the beloved Muppet character on the children’s television show “Sesame Street,” became compromised on Sunday after a hacker successfully logged in and began posting antisemitic content — according to Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind the show.

The popular Muppet character’s X account, which boasts over 650,000 followers, “was compromised by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts,” a Sesame Workshop spokesperson announced.

Three since-deleted posts saw the Elmo X account call on all social media users to “kill all Jews.”

Advertisement

Another post also accused President Donald Trump of being a pedophile, while demanding the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“RELEASE THE FILES @realDonaldTrump CHILD F***ER,” the second post read.

“Elmo says ALL JEWS SHOULD DIE. F*** JEWS. DONALD TRUMP IS NETANYAHU’S PUPPET BECAUSE HE IS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES. JEWS CONTROL THE WORLD AND NEED TO BE EXTERMINATED,” the Elmo account spewed.

The topic of Epstein has begun to recirculate following President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, as Trump’s Department Of Justice (DOJ), led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, now claims that U.S. intelligence agencies have combed through all the evidence pertaining to the case.

Epstein, a pedophile “financier,” had long been accused of running a honey-pot blackmail operation, largely due to the “unprecedented” sweetheart plea deal he received from a former Miami attorney.

The deal allowed him to serve only 13 months in jail, and during which, he was granted a work release—permitting him to leave the facility for up to 12 hours a day, six days a week, to work at his West Palm Beach office—despite pleading guilty to state charges of soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution.

Alex Acosta, the state prosecutor in the case, dating back to 2007, also gave Epstein the plea deal without notifying the victims in the case, violating the Crime Victims’ Rights Act (CVRA) of 2004. The ruling prompted a federal judge to rule that Acosta broke the law by failing to notify Epstein’s purported victims prior to entering the non-prosecution agreement.

Additionally, a 2019 article by journalist Vicky Ward, which cited a former senior White House official, claimed that while Acosta was being considered for the position of Labor Secretary in the first Trump administration, he was asked about the reasoning behind Epstein’s plea deal. He allegedly responded saying that he had been told by higher ups that Epstein “belonged to intelligence,” and that he was “instructed to ‘leave it alone.'”

Ward’s reporting on Epstein’s alleged intelligence ties has since been scrutinized for relying on second hand sources, as well as a conflicting 2020 Justice Department report which “found no evidence” that Acosta’s plea deal was influenced by external factors, such as intelligence connections.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!