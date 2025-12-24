Photo via: White House

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

9:06 AM – Wednesday, December 24, 2025

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have taken their official Christmas portrait photo, donned in black.

The president and first lady stood stoically, holding hands before green Christmas decorations in Tuesday’s photo. Trump wore a black bow tie and his wife was in a sleek black dress for the historic shot.

Posted on the official White House X account, the photo’s caption read, “Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.”

The couple was photographed on December 7th in the Cross Hall of the White House, decorated for the holidays with the first lady’s theme, “Home is Where the Heart is: America, Our Home.”

More than 25,000 feet of ribbon was used in the halls of the Executive’s residence, along with more than 2,000 strands of lights, more than 120 pounds of gingerbread, more than 2,800 gold stars, more than 10,000 blue butterflies and over 700 feet of garland. Additionally, the White House had 51 Christmas trees and 75 of Trump’s signature Christmas wreaths this holiday season.

“This season also invites us to reflect on the blessings we share,” read the White House Christmas message. “For nearly 250 years, our Nation has grown through the hopes and hard work of families who believed in something greater than themselves. Their example inspires us today, especially at Christmas, when we gather with loved ones to celebrate the faith, family, and freedom that define our national story.”

Some decorations honor the 250th anniversary of the United States’ founding, including Christmas tree collars that say, “America 250.” President Trump has teased an abundance of celebrations coming in the new year to continue to celebrate America’s semiquincentennial.

The “America 250” logo is seen on a Christmas tree collar in the East Room during an advance tour of the 2025 White House Christmas decorations on December 01, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

After several parties hosted at the White House, the first couple will be spending the holidays at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

