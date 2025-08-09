Officer killed during shooting near CDC Global HQ identified: ‘He was committed to serving the community’

DeKalb County Police Department

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:24 AM – Saturday, August 9, 2025

The DeKalb County Police Department has identified the officer who was fatally shot while responding to a gunman near the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

The officer, David Rose, was shot while responding to a shooting at the CDC campus on Friday. The suspected gunman, whose identity has not been released, was also killed.

Rose was transported to Emory University Hospital on Clifton Road, where he died from his injuries.

According to the police department, Rose joined the force last September and is survived by his pregnant wife and two children.

The incident began shortly before 5 p.m. when a man opened fire in front of the CDC campus, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. When officers arrived, they found Rose critically wounded and heard more gunfire coming from a nearby CVS pharmacy.

Officers entered the store and located the shooter on the second floor with at least one gunshot wound. Schierbaum said it remains unclear whether the wound was caused by police gunfire or was self-inflicted.

“I want to commend the men and women of law enforcement from all across this region,” Schierbaum said. “When this community needed them, no one shirked from the danger. Every officer, from multiple districts, responded and immediately moved to end this threat.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is leading the case, with the FBI’s Atlanta office assisting.

Interim Police Chief Greg Padrick said in a statement that Rose “was committed to serving the community.”

“At this time we’re asking for the community’s prayers for his family, his friends, his loved ones and the entire DeKalb County Police Department family,” he said.

Governor Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) said his family is “mourning today’s tragic loss of Officer David Rose.”

“His service and memory will not be forgotten by a grateful state, and his loved ones and fellow @DeKalbCountyPD officers will remain in our hearts and prayers as they grieve his passing and this painful day,” Kemp wrote on X.

“This evening, there is a wife without a husband,” DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson told reporters. “There are three children, one unborn, without a father. There is a mother and a father, as well as siblings who also share in this traumatic loss. Let’s join together to give this family the support it needs during this traumatic loss.”

