Ocasio-Cortez pushes trans agenda at UC Irvine rally

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a rally for immigration provisions to be included in the Build Back Better Act outside the U.S. Capitol December 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. P (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

UPDATED 4:37 PM PT – Monday, October 24, 2022

Far-left congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is advancing the transgender agenda ahead of the midterm elections.

When speaking at a rally at The University of California, Irvine on Monday, Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) addressed her young supporters. She promised to achieve free health-care for all and universal abortion if Democrats win in the midterm elections.

“Power belongs to women. Power belongs to non-binary people,” she said. “Power belongs to trans people.”

The congresswoman touted non-compliance with what she calls ‘abortion bans.’

However, many rally attendees criticized the congresswoman for supporting specific policies. Nick Torres, a conservative activist, gave his thoughts on AOC.

“I am here because I want to basically hold AOC accountable,” Torres said. “She’s been one of the cheerleaders for this conflict in Ukraine. Her and Katie Porter, who’s actually the representative for the Irvine area, they’ve sent billions of dollars to a regime that openly idolizes neo-Nazi or Ukrainian Nazis.”

According to the University of California, roughly 1,000 people attended the Ocasio-Cortez rally and were mostly supportive of her message.