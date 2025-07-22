Obama releases statement, denies Trump’s ‘bizarre allegations’ regarding Russian collusion investigation

US President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to update him on transition planning in the Oval Office at the White House on November 10, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:35 PM – Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Former Democrat President Barack Obama’s office responded to President Donald Trump’s recent allegations surrounding the 2016 Russian collusion probe against him, prompting Obama to call the current GOP Commander-in-chief “bizarre.”

On Tuesday, spokesman Patrick Rodenbush said in a statement that the former Democrat president adamantly denies Trump’s “bizarre allegations” that he was the “ringleader” of the former probe.

“Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response,” Obama spokesman Patrick Rodenbush said in a statement. “But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one.” Advertisement “These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction,” Obama’s spokesman continued. “Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes.” “These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump asserted that Obama should face prosecution for allegedly orchestrating the manipulation of fabricated intelligence concerning Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in which Trump competed against Hillary Clinton.

“It’s criminal at the highest level,” the president added, referring to the documents released by Gabbard. “It would be President Obama, he started it. And [Joe] Biden was there with him, and [James] Comey was there, and [James] Clapper — the whole group was there, and [John] Brennan.” “This was treason, this was every word you could think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election,” he added.

Additionally, last week, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard released a report exposing what she described as “overwhelming evidence” that, following Trump’s victory over Clinton in 2016, Obama and key figures on his national security team aimed to “subvert the American people’s will” through the fabricated Russian collusion narrative.

According to Gabbard, the Obama administration’s intention was to effectively “not accept the decision of the American people” in the 2016 election, and to push forward a “manufactured, politicized piece of intelligence” to justify a “years-long coup against President Trump.”

“It lays out, these over 100 documents that you’re referencing, that I declassified and released, spells out in great detail exactly what happens when you have some of the most powerful people in our country directly leading at the helm, President Obama and his senior-most national security cabinet, James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, and Susan Rice and others, essentially making a very intentional decision to create this manufactured, politicized piece of intelligence with the objective of subverting the will of the American people,” Tulsi told Sean Hannity.

