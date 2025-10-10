Obama issues support for Trump-brokered Gaza peace initiative without mentioning him by name

Former U.S. President Barack Obama campaigns in support of Democratic Presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, at the Baird Center on November 03, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:40 PM – Friday, October 10, 2025

Former Democrat President Barack Obama faced backlash after applauding the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement without mentioning or praising President Donald Trump for his instrumental role in brokering the peace deal.

On Thursday, Obama issued an X post, expressing his support for an end to the conflict in Gaza, as several commenters noticed an absence of gratitude for President Trump, who developed the 20-point peace proposal.

“After two years of unimaginable loss and suffering for Israeli families and the people of Gaza, we should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can start reaching those inside Gaza whose lives have been shattered,” the former president wrote. “More than that, though, it now falls on Israelis and Palestinians, with the support of the U.S. and the entire world community, to begin the hard task of rebuilding Gaza – and to commit to a process that, by recognizing the common humanity and basic rights of both peoples, can achieve a lasting peace,” he added.

Obama’s post received over 58 million views on X, along with 240,000 likes.

Several commenters on Obama’s post noticed that the former Democrat president appeared to purposely not mention President Trump, with one user writing: “This is a great opportunity to acknowledge Trump by name, despite your disagreements, and model the unity you preach.” “Mr. Hussain has mastered the art of never saying anything of any substance. He is the ultimate generator of pure shite masquerading as measured profundity. I have socks that have enunciated astoundingly more profound positions,” wrote Canadian professor Gad Saad, referencing Obama’s middle name.

President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also responded to Obama’s post.

“I’ll finish it for you. ‘Thank you, Donald Trump.’”

Trump was able to secure a ceasefire and hostage release deal after over two years of war between the two sides shortly after introducing his 20-point peace proposal, prompting several prominent figures to call for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

The GOP president was recently asked about Obama receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, saying the Democrat “got the prize for doing nothing.”

Ironically, by the measure of how many countries were bombed during his administration, Obama is actually the U.S. president who has carried out the most military strikes in the most nations. Under Obama, U.S. border facilities were also using chain-link cages to hold illegal alien children while they awaited processing or placement — leading many to question why the Democrat president would be handed such an award.

“Obama got the prize — he didn’t even know why he got it. He got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country. He was not a good president, the worst president was sleepy Joe Biden, but Obama was not a good president.”

