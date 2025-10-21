Obama-era CIA Director John Brennan referred to DOJ for criminal prosecution

Former Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill, May 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

1:22 PM – Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Rep. Jim Jordan, GOP Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has referred former President Barack Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution — accusing him of knowingly making false statements to Congress during a 2023 transcribed interview.

That would be in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1001, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and fines.

On Tuesday, in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Jordan (R-Ohio) wrote that the former CIA director “knowingly made false statements during his transcribed interview” with the panel back in May 2023 in relation to the department’s involvement with the Steele dossier.

Brennan falsely claimed that the CIA opposed including the discredited Steele dossier in the 2016 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), denying any reliance on it. However, evidence suggests otherwise, as a CIA officer reportedly drafted an annex using a dossier summary, overriding objections from senior CIA officials.

This is significant since, in 2016, while Brennan was leading the CIA, he played a role in decisions regarding whether intelligence from the Steele dossier should be incorporated into the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russian interference.

“Brennan’s assertion that the CIA was not ‘involved at all’ with the Steele dossier cannot be reconciled with the facts,” Jordan wrote in the letter to Bondi. “Brennan’s testimony … was a brazen attempt to knowingly and willfully testify falsely and fictitiously to material facts.” “Making false statements before Congress is a crime that undermines the integrity of the Committee’s constitutional duty to conduct oversight.”

Jordan further emphasized that “Brennan made the ultimate decision, along with then-FBI Director James Comey, to include information from the dossier in the ICA.”

Comey was indicted in September after being accused of making false statements to Congress in 2020 in regard to the bureau’s 2016 investigation into President Trump’s alleged ties to Russia, which have since been debunked. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his trial is scheduled to begin on January 5, 2026.

