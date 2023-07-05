OAN Twitter account suspended after posting banner for company’s 10th “birthday” and anniversary

Photo via OANN.com

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:14 PM – Wednesday, July 5, 2023

On July 4th this week, One America News’ Twitter account was suspended and taken down after the company’s digital content team posted a new banner on their account’s page, proclaiming the company’s 10-year anniversary and wishing their 2,020,140 followers a happy 4th of July.

The uploaded Twitter banner read, “HAPPY 4th OF JULY- CELEBRATING OUR 10th BIRTHDAY.”

The CEO and founder of One America News (OAN), Robert Herring, took to his own personal Twitter account to reach out to the platform’s CEO Elon Musk in order to find a solution and get the account back up and running.

However, many critics and conspiratorial Twitter users who oppose One America News decided to chime in on the incident as well.

The company’s marketing team who controls the social media account received an alert message around two minutes later after posting the new Twitter banner.

“Twitter uses the personal data in your account to provide its services. But because Twitter has determined that you are under the age required in your country to consent to the processing of your personal data, your account has been locked.” “Your active ad campaigns have been paused.” “Your account will be removed from Twitter unless a parent or guardian provides consent on your behalf. In order to keep your account, please provide the contact information for a parent or a guardian.”

Employees at the company assumed that someone who works for Twitter must have either purposefully or accidentally misinterpreted the banner message and then decided to deactivate the account. However, the OAN Twitter account was an officially confirmed business account with a gold verification check.

One America News’ Facebook account, as well as the company’s profiles on Truth Social, Gettr, FreeTalk, and Rumble are all still active.

OAN’s CEO Robert Herring tweeted Elon Musk asking for the account back.

Although many users have falsely accused the family-owned news network of deleting their own Twitter account on purpose, it is simply not the case.

Employees at One America News have sent numerous emails to Twitter employees and executives in order to get the business account back up and running again. Until OAN receives any responses or inquiries in fixing the issue, you can always find OAN digital content, articles, and videos on any of the links mentioned prior on our numerous platforms.

