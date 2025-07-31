NYPD officers gather to honor officer killed in Park Ave shooting 

NYPD officers attend the funeral of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam at Parkchester Jame Masjid on July 31, 2025 in the Parkchester neighborhood of the Bronx borough in New York City. Thousands of members of the NYPD and other law enforcement agencies attended the funeral of Officer Islam, who was killed during a mass shooting while working a private security detail assignment in midtown Manhattan. He was one of four people killed that day in a shooting that also left one person critically injured. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:55 PM – Thursday, July 31, 2025

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers have lined the streets of the Parkchester neighborhood of the Bronx in New York City, to honor their colleague, who was killed in the Park Avenue shooting while he was working an off‑duty uniformed security assignment.

On Thursday, NYPD officers honored 36-year-old Didarul Islam, who was killed after a gunman entered a Midtown Manhattan office building and opened fire earlier this week.

Islam was one of four people killed inside a Midtown Manhattan office building. Islam, an immigrant from Bangladesh, was a father of two whose wife is currently pregnant with their third child.

“Though my heart is broken, I find comfort knowing that his sacrifice may have saved others in that lobby,” a message by his wife, read aloud, stated. “People who are able to go home to their families that day. I want to thank the NYPD and our entire community for standing beside us. The NYPD is a vital part of the city.”

To pay reverence, at the deceased officer’s memorial service, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch officially granted him a promotion in rank, raising him from a police officer to detective first grade, one of the highest investigative ranks in the NYPD.

“Detective first grade is one of this department’s most respected honors. It is a symbol of trust, of excellence and the kind of judgment that others depend on. And while detective first grade Didarul Islam didn’t have the time to walk the full path, he embodied those qualities and more steadiness, selflessness, and a commitment to serve the night that he was killed,” Tisch said.

Services for Islam began with a viewing at Parkchester Jame Masjid, a mosque in the Bronx. Officers in dress uniform lined up four rows deep in front of the mosque before viewings began.

The officer is set to be buried at a cemetery in Totowa, New Jersey.

Islam had served in the NYPD for nearly 4 years, according to Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y).

The shooting began at the lobby of the Park Avenue tower in Midtown Manhattan, where the suspect started “immediately opening fire” on the NYPD officer in the lobby. The suspect then shot a security guard who attempted to take cover, before walking to the elevator, where the gunman allowed a woman to exit before heading up to the 33rd floor.

The gunman proceeded to “walk the floor, firing rounds as he traveled,” Tisch stated, explaining that one person was killed on the 33rd floor. The others were killed in the lobby.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Las Vegas resident Shane Tamura. Tamura, who died by suicide, left behind a three-page note suggesting he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a neurodegenerative disease associated with repeated head trauma. He requested that his brain be studied posthumously to investigate this condition, according to The Washington Post.

Tamura was raised in Southern California, with significant time spent in both Santa Clarita and Granada Hills, before relocating to Las Vegas as an adult.

