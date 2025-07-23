NYPD and FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force: NYC ‘bomb plot’ foiled, domestic terrorist arrested

The New York skyline is covered with clouds during a coastal storm on September 29, 2023 as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:28 PM – Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The New York Police Department, in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, announced that they successfully thwarted a planned domestic terrorist attack involving the deployment and detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) throughout New York City.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton, Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Christopher G. Raia, and Commissioner of the New York City Police Department Jessica S. Tisch announced charges against 55-year-old Michael Gann, of Inwood — the suspect in the case.

Advertisement

Michael Gann. (Photo via: U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of New York)

Inwood is a hamlet and census-designated place in Nassau County, on Long Island, in New York.

Law enforcement officials have alleged that Gann manufactured “at least seven improvised explosive devices” using precursor chemicals that he ordered on the internet.

Additionally, a press release from Clayton’s office revealed that Gann stashed “at least five IEDS and shotgun shells” on various residential rooftops in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan.

He also allegedly threw one of the IEDs on the subway tracks of the Williamsburg Bridge, “and subsequently lied to law enforcement about having disposed of his explosives and supplies in a dumpster,” according to the release.

The suspect reportedly ordered the explosives online in May and assembled the explosives when he received them in June. He was subsequently arrested “on or about June 5, 2025” in SoHo, where law enforcement officers confiscated a seventh IED he was carrying.

Hours prior to Gann’s arrest, he shared an Instagram post, writing: “Who wants me to go out to play like no tomorrow?”

“In or about May and June 2025, GANN conducted internet searches related to explosives and firearms, including: ‘will I pass a background check,’ ‘gun background check test,’ ‘can i buy a gun in any state without ffl [federal firearms license],’ ‘3D gun printing,’ ‘gun stores,’ ‘clorine bomb,’ ‘ how to make flash power from household items,’ ‘what to mix with potassium perchlorate to make flash powder,’ ‘alluminum powder,’ ‘black power nearby,’ ‘quarter stick m1000 firecracker,’ ‘½ stick dynamite,’ and ‘rechargable nail gun to shoot into steel,’” the press release explained.

“The safety of New Yorkers is paramount,” stated U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “As alleged, Michael Gann built explosive devices, stored them on a rooftop in SoHo, and threw one onto the subway tracks—putting countless lives at risk. Thanks to swift work by our law enforcement partners, no one was harmed. That vigilance assuredly prevented a tragedy in New York.”

“Michael Gann allegedly produced multiple improvised explosive devices intended for use in Manhattan,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher G. Raia stated. “Due to the successful partnership of law enforcement agencies in New York, Gann was swiftly brought to justice before he could harm innocent civilians shortly after his dangerous actions became known. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is enduring in its commitment and determination to protect the homeland.”

“This defendant allegedly stockpiled homemade explosives and traveled to New York City with these deadly devices,” added NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch. “He threw one of these devices onto an active subway track and stored others on the rooftop of a residential building, but because of the skilled investigative work and swift response from the NYPD and our partners, we were able to intervene before he caused any harm. I am grateful to the members of the NYPD, FBI, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for all the work they do every day to keep New Yorkers safe.”

Gann is charged with one count of attempted destruction of property by means of explosives, one count of transportation of explosive materials, and one count of unlawful possession of destructive devices — potentially landing him in prison for decades.

He faces a maximum of 40 years in prison with consecutive terms if found guilty on all three counts.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!