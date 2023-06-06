NYC’s first ‘safe’ drug and sex vending machine is empty less than 24-hrs after installation

Some of the items are displayed in a new vending machine in Brooklyn that will disperse fentanyl test strips and naloxone as well as hygiene kits, condoms, Vitamin C, and COVID-19 tests for free on June 05, 2023 in New York City. Operated jointly by Services for the UnderServed (S:US) and the city Health Department, the vending machine will only ask for a zip code before letting customers choose free items 24 hours a day. New York City plans to place more free public health vending machines in other neighborhoods shortly. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:55 AM – Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Less than a day after being introduced by New York City officials, the city’s first “public health” vending machine, which distributes items such as free condoms, crack pipes, and Narcan, a medication that reverses drug overdoses, is now empty after an influx of locals discovered the machine.

Advertisement

The vending machine is the first of its kind in the Big Apple and is located in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

The city’s Democrat officials called a news conference to trumpet their efforts and make further promises of more machines to come, hailing it as a turning point for public health.

Residents only need to enter the proper zip code to access the machine’s contents. After that, they are given free access to COVID-19 tests, fentanyl testing strips, condoms, sanitary pads, Vitamin C, Narcan, tampons, nicotine gum, first aid kits, and “safer smoking” kits, which are essentially brand-new crack pipes.

Along with the other items, officials also aim to include syringes in the projected vending machines they will be installing in the future.

Less than 24 hours after the machine was first presented, all of the crackpipes had been taken by Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. ET. The free condoms, COVID-19 tests, and nicotine gum were also gone. The only items left were a few fentanyl testing strips.

Mixed emotions have stirred among the residents of the housing complex where the machine was installed.

When asked if he would take anything from the machine, one man, who wished to remain anonymous, but identified himself as a resident of the neighborhood, replied “That [the machine] shouldn’t be here.”

“That is not resources…You are better off moving that gate and parking an ambulance right there,” he said.

However, another local resident named Minoshi Caple, 56, did not see the placement of the vending machine as a negative thing.

“People are just trying to get high, they’re not trying to die. We need this. Somebody was out here, doing their thing.”

Caple, who mentioned to reporters that she lives a few blocks away from the new vending machine, admitted that she uses hard drugs and that, if one were still available, she would have taken a crack pipe.

“I’m mad that I didn’t even get to see the good stuff,” Caple said.

Tim Brady, who is 64 years old and lives in the apartment building across from the new vending machine, shared a few comments as well.

“At first I was against it, but now I see where it takes preventive measures. I wish we could do more to prevent fentanyl and drugs from coming in, but they are here, and we’re not going to be able to stop them,” Brady said.

Residents may not have to pay for the dispensed items, but each machine will set the city back $11,000. It is currently unknown how many machines officials are planning on installing.

Many skeptical city dwellers and more Conservative locals are reportedly horrified that their tax dollars are being used to support drug use.

“I guess no one eats candy bars anymore… Remember when Narcan was supposed to be used only by trained professionals?” said a New Yorker who wished to remain anonymous.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts