NYC Medical Examiner: Now-deceased gunman who shot up NFL HQ in July did have CTE

345 Park Avenue building stands on Park Avenue in Manhattan where a gunman killed four people before turning the gun on himself on Monday evening on July 29, 2025, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:39 PM – Friday, September 26, 2025

Shane Tamura, the gunman who killed four people in the Midtown Manhattan office mass shooting in July, has been confirmed to have suffered from CTE, according to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed this on Friday, stating that Tamura exhibited “unambiguous diagnostic evidence” of low-stage CTE. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), is a progressive, degenerative brain disease linked to a history of repetitive head trauma.

The shooting took place in July, in which Tamura drove from Las Vegas to New York City with the intent to target the NFL headquarters at 345 Park Avenue.

Ultimately, he fatally shot four people before turning the gun on himself. Tamura killed a security guard, a Blackstone executive, a police officer, and a young employee at Rudin Management.

Following the shooting, law enforcement officers discovered a three-page note in Tamura’s pocket, detailing his brain injuries from his time playing high school football, while blaming the NFL for “concealing the dangers to players’ brains to maximize profits.”

“Study my brain please. I’m sorry,” Tamura wrote.

On Friday, the NYC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed in a statement that Tamura indeed had CTE.

“Following a thorough assessment and extensive analysis by our neuropathology experts, OCME has found unambiguous diagnostic evidence of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, also known as CTE, in the brain tissue of the decedent. The findings correspond with the classification of low-stage CTE, according to current consensus criteria.” “CTE may be found in the brains of descendants with a history of repeated exposure to head trauma. The science around this condition continues to evolve, and the physical and mental manifestations of CTE remain under study,” the medical examiner’s office added.

