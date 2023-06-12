NYC mayor signs pro-LGBTQ measure protecting ‘transgender healthcare’

Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Museum of the City of New York’s Centennial Gala (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Museum Of The City Of New York)

12:30 PM – Monday, June 12, 2023

New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order on Monday protecting transgender medical care.

The order, which was signed in celebration of June and Pride Month, was enacted to protect “gender-affirming health care” and prevent the use of the city’s resources to detain any person who is providing or receiving the care services in New York City, according to City Hall.

“As states across the nation continue their onslaught of attacks on our LGBTQ+ neighbors, New York City is doing what we have always done — standing up for justice and against discrimination,” said Adams in a statement. “This executive order reaffirms the fact that hate has no place in our city and that all people deserve the right to gender-affirming care and protection against prosecution for being who they are,” he continued.

Gender-affirming care can refer to treatments like puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgical procedures, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Twenty states have banned gender-affirming care for confused minors questioning their genders with the argument that the decision to transition should be made once they are legally an adult. Most recently, the Republican-led Louisiana state legislature sent a bill banning sex reassignment surgery on minors to Governor John Bel Edwards (D-La.) for a signature or veto.

Under NYC’s executive order, the city will not cooperate with an investigation of a person who received gender-affirming care outside of New York, as long as it “would have been lawful had it occurred in the State of New York.”

Adams tweeted, “To our #LGBTQ+ community across the nation feeling hurt, isolated, or threatened, we have a clear message for you: New York City has and will always be a welcoming home for you.”

