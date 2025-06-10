NYC Mayor Adams warns public that NYPD will ‘not allow violence and lawlessness’ as L.A. riots rage on

New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference on Public Safety at City Hall on June 03, 2025 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf and Brooke Mallory

1:51 PM – Tuesday, June 10, 2025

New York City Democrat Mayor Eric Adams warned New Yorkers that the ongoing unrest in Los Angeles—particularly the rioting and looting—will “not be tolerated” in the Empire State.

The aggressive anti Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests-turned-riots followed local ICE raids, which quickly devolved into rioters setting cars on fire while attacking law enforcement with rocks and bricks.

“The escalation of protests in Los Angeles over the last couple of days is unacceptable and would not be tolerated if attempted in our city,” Adams stated on Monday. Advertisement

“I want to assure all New Yorkers that we have the best police department in the world. Men and women who are prepared to handle any issues that may arise, especially when we are faced with deep division in our society,” he added.

Adams’ comments were followed up by NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who similarly warned that any property damage or violence against law enforcement would be swiftly stamped out by the NYPD.

“Let me be crystal clear: We have no tolerance for violence, none. We have no tolerance for property damage. We have no tolerance for people blocking entrances to buildings or blocking driveways or blocking cars from moving, and any attacks against law enforcement will be met with a swift and decisive response from the NYPD,” Tisch stated.

“We are responsible for public safety and maintaining order in this city. And we will never abdicate that responsibility,” she added.

Adams also noted that although New Yorkers have the First Amendment right to protest, that does not give them the right to take part in “violence and lawlessness.”

“I believe we must build a system based on trust not fear, but two wrongs do not make it right. I understand that some New Yorkers may be angry, afraid and ready to express that. New York City will always be a place to peacefully protest, we will not allow violence and lawlessness,” he stated.

The NYC mayor’s comments come as the city expects even more protests and riots to break out in New York City, after an anti Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest in Manhattan’s Trump Tower took place on Monday — leading the NYPD to forcefully remove the individuals.

At the time, the protesters called for the return of deported illegal aliens who were sent to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison.

“We are demanding that the administration bring back everyone from CECOT to the United States, release them ICE custody, return them to their homes and families and allow them their day in court,” one of the women leading the protest stated.

