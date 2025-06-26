NYC Mayor Adams launches reelection campaign amid Mamdami’s Democrat primary victory

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference at City Hall on June 26, 2025 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:58 PM – Thursday, June 26, 2025

New York City Democrat Mayor Eric Adams formally launched his Independent mayoral campaign on Thursday, shortly after Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani secured a victory in the Democrat mayoral primary.

Adams first declared his intention to run for re‑election as an Independent on April 3, 2025, one day after a federal judge dismissed his bribery and fraud case. He made the announcement via a six‑minute video, stating he would forgo the Democratic primary and focus on the general election.

He re-announced his re-election campaign on the steps of New York City Hall, after former Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) conceded, following Mamdani’s insurmountable lead.

Mamdani has promised to freeze the rent for rent-stabilized units, provide free public buses, develop city-owned grocery stores, and raise the city’s minimum wage to $30 per hour. Rent for rent-stabilized units is generally much lower than market-rate units due to limits on rent increases.

“I will fight for everyday New Yorkers who just want their city to darn work for them,” Adams stated.

“It’s a choice between a candidate with a blue collar and one with a silver spoon,” he continued, referencing Mamdani. “I’m not interested in slogans, I’m interested in solutions. I don’t work with special interests, I work for the people.”

Adams gave his address to a crowd of over 100 supporters, along with some vocal hecklers sprinkled throughout the herd of New Yorkers.

“There are some critics who spend more time attacking than achieving. They have a record of tweets, I have a record on the streets, a record of results,” he continued. “This is a city not of socialism. There’s no dignity in someone giving you everything for free. There’s dignity in giving you a job, so you can provide for your family and the opportunities that you deserve. This is not a city of handouts. This is a city of hands up.”

During the announcement, Adams highlighted his “management of NYC’s migrant housing crisis” while also boasting that his administration was able to lower the crime rate. Adams also made a Wednesday appearance on “Fox & Friends,” where he called Mamdami a “snake-oil salesman. He would say and do anything to get elected.”

“He’s selling things to people that are struggling,” Adams said, referencing Mamdani.

Adams also confirmed that he will be running as an Independent candidate rather than a Republican, as some suggested, after President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice dropped the corruption case against Adams, which stemmed from the Biden administration.

Many contend that former President Biden began targeting Mayor Adams shortly after he publicly criticized the former Democrat president’s permissive and lenient immigration policies.

“Despite our pleas, when the federal government did nothing as its broken immigration policies overloaded our shelter system with no relief, I put the people of New York before party and politics. I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target – and a target I became,” Adams previously stated following his indictment last September.

