NYC banking CEOs snub meeting with ‘Marxist’ mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani

Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani, who won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City, speaks at an endorsement event from the union DC 37 on July 15, 2025, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:38 PM – Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Numerous banking CEOs and Wall Street titans, including JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, reportedly snubbed meetings with Democrat New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

The upcoming meetings were arranged by Partnership for NYC, a nonprofit organization of more than 300 preeminent corporate, investment, and entrepreneurial firms — providing Mamdani with the opportunity to quell concerns over his seemingly socialist policies.

Mamdani, a Ugandan immigrant who has labeled himself a Democratic socialist, was reportedly snubbed by Dimon and other business moguls in the city, according to the New York Post.

A JPMorgan spokesperson announced that Dimon “had other commitments and was unable to attend” the meeting, which were set to take place on Tuesday

The Post’s report also confirmed that Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser all planned on skipping the event.

Mamdani has struggled to grow the support of major corporations due to his proposed policies of increasing taxes for companies, prompting Dimon to call Mamdani a “Marxist.” Mamdani’s campaign has also centered around the policies of freezing rent for rent-controlled units, taxpayer-funded bus fares, taxpayer-funded childcare, and raising the corporate tax rate from 7.25% to 11.5%.

Additionally, he has vowed to impose additional taxes on high-earning individuals in order to pay for his “socialist-centered” economic agenda.

“That’s the same ideological mush that means nothing in the real world,” Dimon stated on Thursday during an event in Ireland. “I have a lot of friends who are Democrats, and they’re idiots. I always say they have big hearts and little brains,” he continued. “They do not understand how the real world works. Almost every single policy rolled out failed.”

Mamdani is currently the favorite to win the November election after defeating former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democrat primary, prompting Cuomo to stay in the race as an Independent. He is running against incumbent Independent Mayor Eric Adams and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

