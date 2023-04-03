NY authorities hold security briefing ahead of Trump arraignment

(Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 12:51 PM – Monday, April 3, 2023

An informational meeting on security measures prior to the indictment of 45th President Donald J. Trump was held on Monday by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Deputy Mayor Philip Banks opened the security briefing with a statement.

“As you all know and all aware, Donald Trump will be in New York City tonight through tomorrow. His presence is expected to draw a lot of attention from media, spectators and protesters alike,” Banks said. “New York City, as always, will be prepared. The NYPD and our entire public safety apparatus always prepared. We are working closely with all of our partners to ensure everyone’s safety tomorrow. And we are asking for the public’s help as well in maintaining a safe environment that allows New Yorkers to continue their day-to-day lives with minimal interruption and is always neither dangerous nor criminal behavior will be tolerated.”

The briefing was in regard to the arrival of Trump to New York City. The Republican arrived to the Empire State on Monday.

The New York City mayor warned individuals to “Control [them]selves,” as protests are anticipated to occur at Trump’s arraignment.

“New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger. We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City. And although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, says she’s coming to town. While you in town be on your best behavior. As always, we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind. And if one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable no matter who you are,” Adams said.

Trump is expected to arrive at the New York City courthouse at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, hours ahead of his scheduled arraignment in front of Judge Juan Merchan at 2:15 p.m.

Due to the sensitivity of the event, it is reported that the exact details of the 45th president’s arrival will not be known even by the Manhattan Criminal Court until shortly before his arrival.

Trump’s indictments are still under seal.

However, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has been looking into the alleged 2016 “hush money” payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

On Sunday, reporters were told by Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, that he will file a motion to dismiss whatever charges the grand jury has indicted Trump for in this case.

