NPR sues Trump over his executive order cutting public media federal funding: ‘It violates the First Amendment’

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:26 AM – Tuesday, May 27, 2025

NPR has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in response to an executive order signed by the GOP president that effectively terminates all federal funding for NPR, PBS, and other public left-wing outlets.

On Tuesday, NPR and a trio of Colorado public radios filed the lawsuit in a federal court.

In early May, President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, in addition to other federal agencies, “to cease Federal funding for NPR” and other public media outlets.

Following the executive order, NPR CEO Katherine Maher later vowed to challenge the order “by all means available.”

The lawsuit names White House budget director Russel Vought, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and National Endowment for the Arts chair Maria Rosario Jackson as defendants, along with President Trump.

“The Executive Order is a clear violation of the Constitution and the First Amendment’s protections for freedom of speech and association, and freedom of the press. It is an affront to the rights of NPR and NPR’s 246 Member stations, which are locally owned, nonprofit, noncommercial media organizations serving all 50 states and territories. Today, we challenge its constitutionality in the nation’s independent courts,” Maher said in a statement.

“Public media was established to inform the American public and uphold American democratic values,” Maher continued. “The President’s Executive Order is directly counter to Congress’s long standing intent, as expressed in the Public Broadcasting Act, to foster vibrant institutions that achieve that mission, serving all Americans independent of political influence.”

Colorado Public Radio, Aspen Public Radio and KSUT also joined the suit — which calls Trump’s executive order “unlawful in multiple ways.”

Maher continued, stating that the order “threatens the existence of the public broadcasting system, upon which tens of millions of Americans rely” on for news or emergency alerts.

“For decades Congress has, in its bipartisan fashion, promoted, supported, and protected the speech of all Americans — including NPR, our Member stations, and other noncommercial radio stations. The United States Congress established the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, recognizing that broad access to free, high-quality, independent noncommercial and educational public radio and television programming was both a public good and civic necessity, critical to fostering an engaged and informed citizenry as provided for under the First Amendment,” Maher said.

“The Act, which provides for the creation of programming of ‘quality, diversity, creativity, excellence, and innovation,’ is a testament to Congress’s foresight. It created the infrastructure for a public radio system that reaches nearly 99% of the U.S. population over the airwaves,” the NPR CEO continued. “It provides for the resources for local newsrooms to serve their communities, children’s shows that educate and inspire, arts and cultural programming that preserves and celebrates national heritage, and storytelling that challenges and connects.”

Maher argues that Trump “has repeatedly expressed his disapproval of editorial decisions reflected in programming offered by NPR and PBS,” and “disparaged NPR’s news and other content as ‘left-wing propaganda.’”

“His Executive Order states that our coverage is not ‘fair, accurate, or unbiased,’ building on prior statements making clear the President’s disapproval of NPR’s news coverage and editorial choices. The intent could not be more clear — the Executive Order aims to punish NPR for the content of news and other programming the President dislikes,” Maher said.

“This is retaliatory, viewpoint-based discrimination in violation of the First Amendment. The Supreme Court has ruled numerous times over the past 80 years that the government does not have the right to determine what counts as ‘biased,’” she continued.” NPR will never agree to this infringement of our constitutional rights, or the constitutional rights of our Member stations, and NPR will not compromise our commitment to an independent free press and journalistic integrity.”

The CEO also argued that NPR has a First Amendment right to be “free from government attempts to control private speech as well as from retaliation aimed at punishing and chilling protected speech,” and believes the executive order “seeks to force NPR to adapt its journalistic standards and editorial choices to the preferences of the government if it is to continue to receive federal funding.”

“NPR is a non-partisan news organization that adheres to and upholds the highest standards of public service in journalism” and “ensures the integrity of its reporting through multiple, rigorous safeguards,” she continued. “We stand for constitutional rights, a free press, and an informed public, and we file today on their behalf,” Maher said.

In the lawsuit, the company is requesting for the GOP president’s order to be “deemed unlawful and unconstitutional,” along with requesting the repayment of reasonable costs, attorney’s fees and “any other relief that the Court deems just and proper.”

