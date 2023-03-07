North Korea sends another warning to the United States

(Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 2:20 PM PT – Tuesday, March 7, 2023

After the United States and South Korean military conducted joint military exercises, which included flying a nuclear-capable B-52 bomber over the Korean Peninsula, North Korea has threatened “quick, overwhelming action.”

The sister of Kim Jong-Un, Kim Yo Jong, delivered the threat.

“We keep our eye on the restless military moves by the U.S. forces and the South Korean puppet military, and are always on standby to take appropriate, quick and overwhelming action at any time according to our judgment,” she said. “The demonstrative military moves and all sorts of rhetoric by the U.S. and South Korea, which go so extremely frantic as not to be overlooked, undoubtedly provide (North Korea) with conditions for being forced to do something to cope with them.”

The military exercises were canceled or scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as previous diplomatic attempts. The exercises have been restarted and ramped up since then, more recently in light of North Korea bolstering its military and ballistic missile program. The North has reportedly recently conducted more missile tests than ever before, and is openly threatening the use of nuclear weapons as well.

Kim Yo Jong has stated that the North will recommence its missile testing into the Pacific Ocean. On Tuesday, she declared that North Korea will consider any attempt by the United States to intercept its missile test launches as a “declaration of war.”

She delivered the statement while citing a recent media report. The report said that the U.S. planned to shoot down any intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) if they were to be test-launched towards the Pacific Ocean.

The U.S. has never before shot down a North Korean ballistic missile, which are typically launched at steep angles to avoid neighboring nations. However, recent reports suggested that Pyonyang plans to start launching more missiles over Japan, which has made officials question the strategy of not shooting them down.

South Korea has also been working on bolstering its relationships in the region. It has recently eased a historical dispute with Japan, which boosted the trilateral Seoul-Tokyo-Washington cooperation. The South considers that cooperation very critical due to the recent hostile activity by the North.

The easement involved Japan using local funds to compensate Koreans for their forced labor during the colonial rule of Tokyo over South Korea.

As the North is increasing its military action, there are approximately 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea as both countries are increasing their coordination with each other in the area as a deterrent.