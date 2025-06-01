North Carolina: At least 1 Dead, 11 injured in mass shooting 

Crime scene police tape in front of blue and red police lights at night. Image by Gerd Altmann

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:35 AM – Sunday, June 1, 2025

One person has died and 11 others have been injured during a mass shooting in North Carolina.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a home on Walnut Acres Driver, about 57 miles northwest of Charlotte, at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.

“As of this release, twelve victims have been reported,” the sheriff’s office said. “One of these reported victims is deceased. Another of these reported victims is in critical condition. Several others remain hospitalized.” Advertisement

Investigators told ABC Charlotte affiliate station WSOC that the shooting erupted at a residence where a party with approximately 100 people was being held.

The sheriff’s office stated that no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting as of Sunday morning.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the Hickory Police Department and special agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are all working in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

