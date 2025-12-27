North Carolina: 2 police officers wounded and suspect killed during child custody exchange

An image of the sign for an Edible Arrangements store as photographed on March 18, 2020, in Plainview, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A North Carolina man was shot and killed after firing at and injuring police during a child custody exchange in a suburb about 12 miles from Charlotte.

Police officers from the Mint Hill Police Department responded to a call from an Edible Arrangements location at a shopping center before 11:00 a.m. on Friday. A child custody exchange had taken place at the store, and the shopping center was busy, according to WBTV.

The reason for the 9-1-1 call is still unclear.

When law enforcement arrived, a male subject “produced a firearm,” according to the department, and started shooting at the police. The officers fired back to subdue the man, killing him in the exchange.

While on a smoke break, employees at Empire Pizza nearby saw two officers go into the store and one of them leading the other out of the store with blood on their hands, manager Kevin Phayme told reporters.

The two officers were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, according to the police department.

“The incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released tomorrow,” Mint Hill police said Friday afternoon.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said that it will assist in the department’s investigation of the incident, and that its agents were on the scene of the shooting.

Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.) of North Carolina extended condolences and prayers for the wounded officers on X.

“Our law enforcement officers take extraordinary risks to keep our communities safe,” he wrote. “My heart goes out to the entire Mint Hill Police Department, & the brave officers who were wounded in yesterday’s terrible events. “ “Join me in praying for a swift recovery for these heroes,” his post concluded.

