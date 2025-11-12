Noem reveals immigration raid dubbed ‘Operation Dirtbag’ resulted in the arrest of 150 illegal alien sexual predators

In this handout provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Customs and Border Protection security agents guide illegal immigrants onboard a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing for a removal flight at Fort Bliss, Texas, on Jan. 23, 2025. (Dept. of Defense photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:00 PM – Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Over 150 illegal alien sexual predators have been arrested as part of a major Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid in Florida, dubbed “Operation Dirtbag,” according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Overall, the major immigration raid, officially named “Operation Criminal Return,” resulted in the apprehension of over 230 criminal illegal aliens.

The illegal aliens swept up in the raid had criminal histories that included attempted premeditated murder with a deadly weapon, sexual assault, sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation of children, among others.

“This operation was called Operation Criminal Return. I call it Operation Dirtbag, because these individuals were sex offenders, but not just sex offenders, they targeted children,” Noem stated in a Wednesday Fox News interview.

“These 150 individuals will be gone off of our streets. Our kids will be safer,” she continued, referencing the 150 illegal alien child sex predators. Advertisement

“These individuals should have never been in our country to begin with,” Noem noted. “The fact that they were sexual deviants and perverts, and now we’ve gotten them off of our streets, it’s remarkable. And we need to do more of it.”

Noem went on to praise Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) for the state’s cooperation with the operation, revealing that it is a model she would like to scale across the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed the identities of several of the illegal aliens arrested in the operation, along with their convictions.

Among the illegal aliens identified by DHS that were swept up in the operation are among the following:

David Caridad-Rodan, a Cuban illegal alien previously convicted of unlawful sexual activity with a minor

Oscar Alfredo Retana Marroquin, a Salvadoran national previously convicted of sexual assault of a child

Arturo Sanchez Morales, a Mexican illegal alien convicted of incest and lewd acts with a minor

Additionally, Noem added that ICE operations will continue to expand into Democrat ran states and cities despite a lack of cooperation, arguing that jurisdictions with sanctuary polices “advertise themselves as safe havens for criminal illegal aliens.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!