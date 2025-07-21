Noem places responsibility on Eric Adams’ NYC sanctuary laws for illegal alien shooting CBP officer in the face

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaks during a news conference at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on July 8, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:03 AM – Monday, July 21, 2025

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams for sanctuary policies in the city, which led to an illegal alien shooting a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer in the face on Saturday.

An off-duty CBP officer was at Fort Washington Park in Manhattan with a friend on Saturday night when 21-year-old Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez and Christhian Aybar-Beroa attempted to ambush them.

Nunez, an illegal alien with a lengthy criminal rap sheet, reportedly shot the CBP officer in the face and forearm during a botched robbery attempt.

Advertisement

Nunez was injured after the CBP officer returned fire and was later arrested after checking into a nearby hospital.

Aybar-Berroa, an illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic, was arrested on Monday morning.

“There’s absolutely zero reason that someone who is scum of the earth like this should be running loose on the streets of New York City,” Noem stated on Monday. “He was arrested four different times in New York City, and because of the mayor’s policies and sanctuary city policies, was released back to do harm to people and to individuals living in this city.”

“We were able to bring the second individual in and have detained him as well, and he will face consequences and hopefully strong prosecution for his crimes and his involvement on Saturday night,” Noem continued.

Noem also noted that Aybar-Berroa’s lengthy criminal record and detainers “were ignored” due to the city’s sanctuary status.

“He was arrested for reckless endangerment and larceny and was released before ICE could get him off the streets,” Noem wrote in an X post.

“I’m calling on every single mayor and sanctuary city and sanctuary governor to change their policies and to change their tactics right now,” Noem added. “Their job is to take an oath to protect the public, to protect families that are out there every single day trying to provide for each other and to try to live the American dream. And they want to do so safely in their own communities. How many more lives will it take? How many more people have to be hurt and victimized before we have public safety? When I look at what Mayor Adams has done to New York City, it breaks my heart to see the families that have suffered because of his policies.”

Meanwhile, border czar Tom Homan stated that he spoke with the CBP officer’s family in the hospital while he recovered.

“I visited the officer last night, of course, he was heavily sedated, so I didn’t have words with him,” Homan stated. “But I did talk to his family. They’re devastated. It’s just – it’s just a shock to the soul when you walk in and see that young man laying there.”

“Sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals. President Trump is not going to tolerate it,” Homan added.

Additionally, President Donald Trump issued a Sunday statement on Truth Social, writing: “Last night, in New York City, an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden. He was apprehended at the Border in April 2023 but, instead of being deported, was RELEASED. The CBP Officer bravely fought off his attacker, despite his wounds, demonstrating enormous Skill and Courage.”

“The Democrats have flooded our Nation with Criminal Invaders, and now, they must all be thrown out or, in some cases, immediately prosecuted in that we cannot take a chance that they are able to come back. That’s how evil and dangerous they are!” President Trump concluded.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!