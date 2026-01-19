Noem: Over 10K illegal migrants arrested in Minneapolis

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem at the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters on January 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

1:35 PM –Monday, January 19, 2026

Over 10,000 illegal migrants have been arrested in the Minneapolis area since the start of the second Trump administration.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem shared the numbers in an X post on Monday.

Noem proclaimed that 3,000 of those individuals were cuffed in the last six weeks alone.

She said those arrested “were killing Americans, hurting children and reigning terror in Minneapolis.”

In a follow-up to her initial post, she shared photos of several illegal immigrants and detailed the crimes for which they were convicted.

Noem blames Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D-Minn.) for protecting the criminals in the North Star State.

“We have arrested over 10,000 criminal illegal aliens who were killing Americans, hurting children and reigning terror in Minneapolis because Tim Walz and Jacob Frey refuse to protect their own people and instead protect criminals,” she wrote on X.

The DHS secretary added that additional United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would be sent to Minneapolis to expand the immigration crackdown efforts.

