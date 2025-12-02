Noem: 50% of visas are fraudulent in Minn.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaks (C), alongside Secretary of Energy Chris Wright (L) and Administrator of the Small Business Administration Kelly Loeffler (R), during a Cabinet Meeting hosted by President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on December 2, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

5:50 PM – Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem spoke on a major fraud scheme out of Minnesota.

At a roundtable meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Secretary Noem said Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) allowed this to take place under his leadership.

“You told me to look into Minnesota and their fraud on visas and their programs: 50% of them are fraudulent, which means that that wacko Gov. (Tim) Walz either is an idiot or he did it on purpose — and I think he’s both, sir,” Noem said.

This comes after it was reported that over a billion dollars was siphoned from Minnesota’s COVID-era aid program to dozens of scammer Somalians landing in the hands of Al-Shabaab.

Noem said her department and the governor had discussions about this topic early on but that Walz sat on his hands and instead came after whistleblowers called out the massive fraud taking place in Minneapolis.

Noem has since stepped up enforcement efforts, launching a full federal probe into the scandal. She has vowed to recover every penny while protecting Minnesota families from further abuse.

