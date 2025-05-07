No Pope Selected By Conclave In First Round

Black smoke is seen from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel meaning a new pope is not yet elected and voting will continue tomorrow on May 7, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinals of the Catholic Church have descended on Vatican City to commence the papal conclave, the secretive voting process held in the Sistine Chapel that requires a two-thirds majority to elect the new leader of the Catholic Church. The election follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

12:37 PM –Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Black smoke has billowed from the Sistine Chapel Chimney, signaling that the Catholic Cardinals did not come to a consensus on the selection of the new Pope.

Advertisement

Nearly three hours after 133 Cardinals were sealed inside the Chapel, the black smoke confirmed that the Papal conclave did not come to the two-thirds majority needed to elect a new Pope.

The selection of a new Pope will be signaled to the world by the appearance of white smoke emanating from the chimney.

The first round of voting took longer than many had anticipated, adding to the suspense in Vatican City.

While it has been centuries since a Pope was chosen in the first round of voting, an estimated 30,000 people gathered in St. Peter’s Square, anxiously watching and waiting for the “signal” from the Sistine Chapel chimney.

The conclave will vote again on Thursday.

Until they come to a decision on who will be the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church, the Papal conclave will be completely secluded from the world, in order to ensure that they are not influenced by external factors.

They will also not be allowed to use phones, browse the internet, or read newspapers. They will be residing in the Casa Santa Marta, a five-story guesthouse with 106 suites, 22 single rooms, and a state apartment.

Additionally, it’s important to note that the past two Popes, Pope Francis and his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, were elected after two days — although the duration of conclaves can vary.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!