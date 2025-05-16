NJ Transit Engineers Strike After Failed Contract Talks, Disrupting 350K Commuters

James P. Louis Vice President | Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen speaks to members of the media as they take part during a Strike outside NJ Transit’s Headquarters on May 16, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:58 AM – Friday, May 16, 2025

New Jersey Transit was unable to reach a contract agreement with engineers, prompting the first major transit strike to hit New Jersey in over 40 years.

The major announcement comes after the rail system, which is the third-largest commuter line in the country, had been warning commuters for several weeks to expect disruptions with the transit system should a strike take place.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) announced Wednesday night that up to 350,000 people could be affected throughout the Garden State. The strike will affect 70,000 daily riders who commute into Manhattan alone.

“After 15 hours of non-stop contract talks today, no agreement on a wage increase was reached this evening,” the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union (BLET) said in a statement just before the looming deadline. BLET stated that New Jersey Transit managers “walked out of the talks shortly before 10 pm and through their actions have forced a strike despite the transit agency having the funds for a raise.” “Trains that usually run 365 days a year will come to a stop.”

The strike comes as the BLET union was looking for its first pay increase in almost six years for 450 of its engineers, according to the New York Post. Additionally, the New Jersey transit could look to meet the demands with a seven-and-a-half-year contract for less than $30 million.

Murphy was informed by the press Thursday night that the union was planning to move ahead with its strike on Friday morning.

“That’s the union’s decision. It sounds like they made that decision,” the governor stated when asked about the walkout.

Shortly after midnight, the NJ transit’s website alerted riders that all services were suspended.

New Jersey transit CEO Kris Kolluri pleaded with commuters to work from home on Friday if possible.

“If you’re able to work from home, we really would ask you to do that,” he stated.

However, Murphy and Kolluri argued that the workers’ demands could cause a financial disaster for the state.

Nevertheless, the two sides looked to be closing in on an agreement, but the structure of the contract proposed by the union was an issue because it could allow other labor groups to get an increase in pay as well.

“This is an achievable deal,” Kolluri said. “We just need to make sure we do it in a fiscally responsible manner.”

Meanwhile, discussions on negotiations could take place again on Sunday, according to the governor.

“We must reach a final deal that is fair to employees and is at the same time affordable for New Jersey’s commuters and taxpayers,” Murphy emphasized.

The president of the union, Mark Wallace, was critical of New Jersey transit leaders for not being able to reach a deal.

“NJ Transit has a half-billion dollars for a swanky new headquarters and $53 million for decorating the interior of that unnecessary building,” he said, per 1010 WINS. “They gave away $20 million in revenue during a fare holiday last year. They have money for penthouse views and pet projects, just not for their front-line workers.”

The rail service’s budget for 2026 is proposed at $3.2 billion.

Furthermore, negotiations were ongoing to reach an agreement before the May 15th deadline.

The union also said in a statement Thursday that its engineers are the “lowest paid locomotive engineers working for a commuter railroad in the nation,” which NJ Transit has denied.

New York Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.) issued a statement telling commuters that officials are “monitoring the situation for any impacts, and there will be shuttles in place to try and mitigate crowding,” he wrote on X Thursday night.

The NYC Emergency Management announced they have been communicating with New Jersey transit ahead of the work stoppage.

“We are preparing public alerts and citywide coordination efforts to reduce delays and keep New York moving,” NYCEM said on X earlier Thursday. “If a rail strike happens, be prepared for crowding, delays, and limited capacity on other transit options. Please plan your travel in advance, give yourself extra time, and consider telecommuting if feasible.”

