NIH Shutters Experimentation Labs Following Accusations Of Beagle Abuse Spanning 40+ Years

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:54 PM – Monday, May 5, 2025

National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Jay Bhattacharya recently announced on Fox News that the agency has shut down its last in-house beagle research facility on the NIH campus.

The announcement followed closely on the heels of a recent statement by Special Government Employee (SGE) Elon Musk, who posted on X that he would launch an investigation into the funding of the disturbing beagle experiments.

Animal rights activists and dog lovers alike have long condemned the NIH’s beagle research facilities.

Beagles used in experiments by the NIH or in NIH-funded research are typically involved in studies that require consistent, compliant, and docile animal behavior—traits that beagles possess, making them common test subjects.

Beagles’ gentle, tolerant, and trusting nature as a canine breed makes them easier to “work with,” or mistreat and abuse, depending who you ask, in a lab setting.

A report from the White Coat Waste (WCW) Project detailed the lab’s controversial history, stating that it subjected over 2,000 beagles to pneumonia-inducing bacteria, drained their blood, and induced septic shock as part of fatal experiments.

Soon after the announcement, Anthony Bellotti, the founder and president of WCW, thanked President Donald Trump for halting the heavily criticized project after the announcement.

“Taxpayers and pet owners shouldn’t be forced to pay for the NIH’s beagle abuse,” Bellotti wrote in a statement. “We applaud the President for cutting this wasteful NIH spending and will keep fighting until we defund all dog labs at home and abroad. The solution is simple: Stop the money. Stop the madness!”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated in April that it will gradually phase out the requirement for animal testing for antibody treatments and other medications in favor of testing on materials that mimic human organs.

Lee Zeldin, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, also declared that his organization would reintroduce a 2019 policy from the first Trump administration to gradually phase out animal research.

Additionally, ETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo stated that PETA is prepared to assist and is awaiting information regarding the health of the dogs that will be freed and whether they are fit enough to be placed in a home.

