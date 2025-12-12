Nicki Minaj tears into Newsom over ‘trans kids’ podcast remarks: ‘Normal adults want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids’

(L) Governor of California Gavin Newsom speaks onstage during The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times)/ (Background) Nicki Minaj speaks during the panel discussion “Combatting Religious Violence and the Killing of Christians in Nigeria.” (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

4:57 PM – Friday, December 10, 2025

Rapper and singer Nicki Minaj slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom in a torrent of social media posts on Friday, declaring that his political run and hopes of becoming U.S. Commander-in-Chief are over — while citing recent statements he made on a New York Times podcast.

Throughout his tenure as California’s 40th governor, Newsom has been a vocal champion of highly progressive values, though he has occasionally expressed views that lean more conservative.

In a recent appearance on “The Ezra Klein Show,” a New York Times (NYT) podcast, Newsom specifically discussed his views on “transgender women” competing in women’s sports, noting that he still holds on to the belief that biological men have an upper hand.

Nonetheless, while highlighting his long-standing support for the left and the LGBTQ+ community, the California Governor aimed to reassure Democrat voters of his progressive credentials.

“It comes from my heart, not just my head. It wasn’t a political evolution,” he said. “I WANT to see trans kids. I have a trans godson. There’s no governor who has signed more pro-trans legislation than I have. No one has been a stronger advocate for the LGBTQ community.” Advertisement

Newsom made headlines earlier this year when he publicly stated in another podcast that he believes it is “deeply unfair” for biological males who identify as females to compete in women’s and girls’ sports.

This came during the debut episode of his podcast “This Is Gavin Newsom” in March, where he interviewed slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kirk pressed Newsom on the issue, highlighting concerns about fairness, and Newsom agreed emphatically.

Meanwhile, Minaj, who has publicly thanked and worked with the Trump administration to raise awareness about the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, tore into Newsom in a series of X posts Friday, proclaiming that Newsom’s political career is doomed.

Referring to the NYT-Newsom interview, the 43-year-old musician unleashed her fury.

“Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav. The Gav Nots. GavOUT. Send in the next guy, I’m bored.”

Accompanying pictures of the horror icon Chucky, the Trinidadian-American rapper argued that Newsom often receives preferential treatment due to his “good looks,” adding that his path to becoming President of the United States is doomed.

“Gavin is the cute boy who got everything handed to him b/c of how cute & sexy & hot & smoking he was. Oohhh look @‘m. Sitting there in that suit with the sneakers on. He thinks he’s Tom Cruise. Only difference is, his next mission IS impossible. He should get another leading role,” The post read. She wrapped up her tirade by declaring it “the end of the road” for his career, urging him to step away from politics altogether.

“Oh Gavvy pooh, it only gets worse from here for you, buddy. It’s the end of the road for you, my love. Get on the nearest jet ski & let that beautiful hair blow in the wind. It will make you happier than this race that you will not win. Enjoy life. Peace.”

Soon after, one X user responded to Minaj’s post with an AI gif of her and a parody version of Vice President JD Vance, catching the attention of the rapper.

Minaj, just yesterday, also shared a pro-Vance post, reading: “The Vance > The Gav Nots.”

Vance later chimed in, writing, “Nicki > Cardi.”

Vance was referencing Cardi B, another popular female rapper who openly supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. The two women’s long-standing rivalry have remained a prominent topic in hip-hop and pop culture for years.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!