Nick Reiner’s private attorney withdraws from case, leaving him with public defender

(L) A photo of Nick Reiner, 32-year-old charged with murdering his parents (Photo Via: X account @CoffindafferFBI) / (Background) Attorney Alan Jackson exits the courthouse during Nick Reiner’s arraignment on charges of murdering his parents Rob and Michele Reiner, at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on January 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

6:35 PM – Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of the late director Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner, will now be represented by a public defender after his private attorney withdrew from the case. Reiner faces charges in connection with the fatal stabbings of his parents.

Attorney Alan Jackson is no longer representing Nick after his initial court appearance on Wednesday, and public defender Kimberly Greene will reportedly handle his case going forward.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman publicly emphasized that defendants are entitled to counsel and that Nick would be provided representation, noting that his office would ensure Reiner’s new lawyer has what they need to represent him effectively.

“The DA’s office will make sure that lawyer is provided with full discovery of all the facts that pertain to this particular situation, whether it’s interviews, whether it’s any type of video, whether it’s any type of expert reports – we’ll make sure that that lawyer gets the facts necessary to effectively represent their client in a court of law.”

The 32-year-old entered a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday wearing a brown jumpsuit, his head shaved and smiling briefly as Jackson stepped into the judge’s chambers. He did not enter a plea.

The hearing had been scheduled for Nick to plead to two counts of first-degree murder, but those proceedings were halted when Jackson withdrew from the case.

After conferring with the judge, Jackson said that he and his legal team had no choice but to step away from the representation. He declined to explain the reason for the withdrawal, stating only that his former client is “not guilty” of murder.

“Circumstances beyond our control, but more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick’s control have dictated that,” Jackson said. “Sadly, it’s made it impossible for us to continue our representation of Nick. I’m legally, and I’m ethically prohibited from explaining all the reasons why.” “We’ve investigated this matter top to bottom, back to front,” Jackson added. “What we’ve learned – and you can take this to the bank – is that pursuant to the laws of this state, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder.”

After Jackson concluded his remarks, Greene told reporters that she had spoken with Nick only briefly that morning and had not yet been in contact with his family. Nick addressed Judge Theresa McGonigle only once, responding when asked whether he agreed to the next court date of February 23rd.

“Yeah, I agree to that,” the late director’s son said.

The newly appointed public defender, Greene, spoke sparingly with Nick this morning.

“He was understanding that there was going to be a change in counsel,” she said. “We haven’t had any in-depth conversations.”

78-year-old Rob and 70-year-old Michele Reiner were found dead in their family home on December 14, 2025. Nick was arrested almost six hours later.

Two sources told reporters that a heated argument between Rob and his son Nick at a Christmas party may have triggered the attack. Hours later, Rob and Michele were found murdered inside the family residence.

The late couple’s daughter and Nick’s sister, Romy Reiner, 28, discovered her father’s body in the family home and, at first, did not realize her mother had also been killed. She was later informed by paramedics that her mother had been fatally stabbed as well.

The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the couple dead at the scene shortly after arriving at around 3:40 p.m. to provide medical aid. Nick, who has previously checked into rehab 17 times, was arrested later that evening and booked on suspicion of murder.

