NFL teams honor Charlie Kirk’s legacy with pregame tributes, greeted by roaring applause

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:15 AM – Monday, September 15, 2025

Numerous NFL teams honored the legacy of slain conservative commentator and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk in pregame tributes over the weekend, prompting fans to erupt into applause.

Some of the NFL teams honored Kirk with a moment of silence, displaying a photograph of him for all to see on the Jumbotron, and a handful of teams included him in other September 11th tributes as well.

The NFL also coordinated a Kirk tribute for the Thursday Night Football game between the Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers, just one day after Kirk’s assassination on Wednesday. The NFL reportedly left the decision to honor Kirk up to the individual teams after Thursday’s game.

“Last night’s moment was the league’s decision,” the NFL announced in a statement on Friday, following the Thursday night game. “It’s up to the clubs for this Sunday’s games. There have been a variety of moments of silence and tributes in-stadium and on-air in all games or a game immediately following events that rise to a national level. Clubs also often hold moments following a tragic event that affects their community.”

The New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, and the Arizona Cardinals all honored Kirk’s memory through moments of silence or special recognitions.

However, the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, and Baltimore Ravens did not hold any Kirk-related tributes.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained his decision to honor Kirk’s legacy before the game, stating, “We just all abhor violence.”

“And it’s impacting us all. And, certainly, we all stand together on any front, relative to the threat of violence…. I was a young guy, but aware, in the ‘60s when we had huge violence, lost President Kennedy and his brother and many, many others, Martin Luther King. It’s something that we all really need to just be aware of, support our law enforcement, and do everything we can to keep the violence in check,” Jones added.

The MLB’s Chicago Cubs and the New York Yankees also joined in to pay tribute to Kirk’s legacy.

However, it didn’t stop there, as tributes to Kirk extended beyond the NFL too.

College football programs teams, such as the South Carolina Gamecocks, LSU Tigers, and Wyoming Cowboys took time to honor his memory, ensuring that his legacy reached fans across campuses nationwide. The recognition spread even further, as organizations like the UFC and NASCAR also joined in paying their respects, highlighting the wide-ranging impact of his story across different sports communities.

“From coast to coast, sports teams and organizations paused this week to commemorate the legacy of Charlie Kirk. The White House recognizes these profound tributes that celebrate Kirk’s enduring legacy as a champion for faith and patriotism and honor the remarkable impact he had on millions of Americans,” the White House wrote in response to the nationwide support from major sporting leagues and events. “These tributes reflect the widespread admiration for Kirk’s dedication to inspiring the next generation of American Patriots. We commend these organizations for honoring a figure who championed the values that unite us all, and we join the nation in celebrating his legacy,” the White House added.

