NFL QB Tom Brady and model Gisele Bündchen finalize divorce

Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bundchen attend the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

UPDATED 3:09 PM PT – Friday, October 28, 2022

NFL quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian model Gisele Bünchen call it quits after 13-years of marriage.

Divorce documents were filed by Bündchen on Friday morning in Florida. According to their divorce filings, Tom and Gisele say their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

On Friday, Brady and Bünchen both released their own public statements via Instagram Stories.

The pair first started dating in 2006 and got married in 2009. They have two kids together, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. The two also helped raised Brady’s son, Jack, 15, who is from his prior relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. The now- divorced couple made it known that their kids are a priority at this time.