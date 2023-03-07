Newsom vacations in Baja while California is under emergency weather conditions

Resident Jessica Neakarse (R) helps Annie Ibrahim (L) re-stock Mountain High Market after a series of winter storms dropped more than 100 inches of snow in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California on March 6, 2023 in Twin Peaks, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 12:36 PM PT – Tuesday, March 7, 2023

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent vacation to Baja, Mexico over the weekend has caused some to question his leadership as many in his state suffer under severe weather conditions.

Its been reported that Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) took an out of state trip during a time when many areas of California have been severely affected by recent storms. According to the governor’s office, thirteen counties have been designated to be in a “state of emergency.” Reports have said that many people in the Northern and Southern California mountain areas are stranded without food and water due to record breaking snow fall.

It is not known why the governor chose this time to take a vacation, however, sources have reported that the Democrat left for his Baja vacation immediately following a visit to the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Powerplant near San Luis Obispo.

House Representative Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.) recently went on Twitter and shared his disapproval of Newsom’s ill-timed vacation.

“Californians are trapped in their homes without power. More storms are on the way. And Governor Newsom has just left the state for ‘personal travel,’” said Kiley.

While Newsom was out of the country, Kiley called on the Acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis (D-Calif.) “to immediately seek a Major Disaster Declaration from the President.”

Some in the mainstream press have gone on Twitter and shared their disapproval of Newsom’s retreat to Mexico.

“May not have been the best timing for Newsom to go out of state on personal travel,” tweeted San Francisco Chronicle columnist Emily Hoeven.