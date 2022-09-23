Newsom uses bible verse to push pro-abortion agenda

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:40 AM PT –Friday, September 23, 2022

Christians across the country are criticizing California’s Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) for using a bible verse to push a pro-abortion agenda.



Newsom took to Twitter on Thursday. There he shared pictures of billboards that will be put up in pro-life states such as Texas, Oklahoma and Mississippi.

One of the signs quoted Mark 12:31, where Jesus says, “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these.” Catholic priests and Christians responded negatively to the campaign. They said the billboard is “one of the worst distortions of a bible passage.”