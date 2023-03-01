Newsom Rips Into NIMBYs Against Student Housing Construction In Berkeley

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 11:45 AM PT – Wednesday, March 1, 2023

In an uncharacteristic move, Gavin Newsom came out on Twitter flaming Berkeley residents for opposing the development of more student housing in neighborhoods around UC Berkeley.

In a vailed attempt to appeal to students and moderate Democrats, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) came out on Twitter calling out one of his main voting blocks, the residents of Berkeley, California. Newsom labelled the wealthy homeowners around the school as “NIMBYs” (Not In My Back Yard) and called their reaction “selfish.”

Newsom said that the CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) had been “weaponized” against the university over what the court called “environmental law.” Some critics have called this tweet by the governor as “politically motived.” Many have believed Newsom to be a possible Democrat candidate for president in 2024, especially if Biden doesn’t run.

The court ruled that Cal Berkeley “failed to assess potential noise impacts from loud student parties in residential neighborhoods near the campus” as required by the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA.

“[The] CEQA needs to change and we are committed to working with the legislature so California can build more housing,” said Newsom.

The building plans by the University of California, Berkeley included housing for 1,100 students and more than 100 homeless people in People’s Park. The land has been owned by the university for years and has operated as a free public park since the 1970s.

Newsom attempted to show concern for the residents of California.