Newsom for President in 2024?

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference on October 20, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:06 PM PT – Friday, January 6, 2023

California Governor Gavin Newsom has said that he will not run for president in 2024, but his actions suggest otherwise.

The incumbent Democratic Governor used his second inauguration to highlight the events which took place on January 6th, two years ago.

Newsom organized a march with his supporters to the State’s Capitol Building on Friday. He pitched the march as a “contrast” to the events which took place at the nation’s Capital two years ago.

In a statement, he called the 2021 events an “assault on democracy” asserting that he “stand{s} in peaceful contrast to the violent insurrection.”

The Democrat who seemingly wanted to use his inauguration to vault California into the national spotlight, is widely expected to announce a bid for the White House following his second term as Governor.

This is despite him repeatedly stating he does not intend to run in 2024, and fully supports a second presidential term from Joe Biden.

Biden has indicated that he intends to run for president again, but says he will make a final decision later this year.

Newsom’s sentiments came as a surprise to many as he’s taken political jabs at putative 2024 Republican candidates governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis.

Using campaign funds in July, Newsom purchased TV ads in which he criticized Florida’s restrictions on the indoctrination of children through critical race theory, abortion, and other laws.