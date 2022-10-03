Newsom decriminalizes jaywalking

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 27: A pedestrian crosses the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 14th Street, one of Manhattan's most dangerous crosswalks for pedestrians, on October 27, 2014 in New York City. Four pedestrians have been killed in the last few weeks in New York City while a total of 212 people have been killed in total traffic deaths so far this year. These numbers have added to the urgency of Mayor Bill de Blasio's Vision Zero program, which aims to eliminate city traffic deaths. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A pedestrian crosses the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 14th Street, one of Manhattan’s most dangerous crosswalks for pedestrians, on October 27, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

UPDATED 11:50 AM PT – Monday October 3, 2022

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has signed the Freedom to Walk Act, legalizing jaywalking statewide.

The new law will make it legal for pedestrians to cross the street anywhere, including outside of designated crosswalks, so long as it is safe to do so. Proponents of the law say that enforcing jaywalking laws waste police resources and discourage people from walking.

Under the current law, individuals can receive a ticket for crossing the street outside of designated crosswalks. The new law will go into effect on January 1st.

The bill was written by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-Calif.) According to a release written by Ting, jaywalking disproportionately affects “people of color and lower-income individuals who cannot afford tickets that can often total hundreds of dollars.”

“It should not be a criminal offense to safely cross the street,” Ting stated. “When expensive tickets and unnecessary confrontations with police impact only certain communities, it’s time to reconsider how we use our law enforcement resources and whether our jaywalking laws really do protect pedestrians,”