Newsom closes I-5 for Marine Corps 250th anniversary celebration at Camp Pendleton lead by VP Vance

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

11:30 AM – Saturday, October 18, 2025

The U.S. Marine Corps is set to celebrate its 250th anniversary at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California, led by Vice President JD Vance.

Vance is set lead the festivities as the first former Marine to hold his office on Saturday. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan and Marine Corps Commandant General Eric M. Smith will be joining the vice president for the event.

More than 15,000 attendees are expected, including Marines, Navy sailors, veterans and families are expected at the Red Beach demonstration. The show will integrate Navy and Marine Corps operations across land, air and sea.

Another Beach Bash at Del Mar Beach will offer food, live music and family activities after the military showcase.

Guests are welcome to attend as long as they comply with base access rules, meaning they must have valid government ID and submit to vehicle checks.

California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned carrying out the military demonstration without closing the freeway in an X post on Friday, calling it dangerous, even though military training routinely takes place at the Pendleton base.

“This is a profoundly absurd show of force that could put Californians directly in harm’s way,” the Democrat governor said. “Flying live rounds over a busy highway without coordination between state, federal, and local partners isn’t just wrong — it’s dangerous.”

He continued his rant in a comment on the initial post that read, “Using our military to intimidate people you disagree with politically doesn’t make you look strong.”

“It makes you look weak,” he added. “It’s reckless, it’s disrespectful, and yet another action beneath the office of the presidency.”

Newsom’s office announced on Saturday morning that, though “the White House denied the freeway near Camp Pendleton,” and despite its “lack of transparency, California traffic and public safety experts have recommended temporarily closing the freeway to best protect the public.”

Earlier this week, Newsom argued against the idea of White House closing the freeway, however.

“Donald Trump and JD Vance think that shutting down the I-5 to shoot out missiles from ships is how you respect the military,” Newsom’s X post said on Wednesday. “PUT ASIDE YOUR VANITY PARADE AND PAY OUR TROOPS INSTEAD.”

Newsom’s urging of the president to pay the troops refers to the government shutdown, which has entered its 18th day, and initially meant that the military would miss out on paychecks. However, that same day, President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum allowing the use of War Department funds to pay the military during the federal funding lapse.

According to officials, a practice round of fire activity was observed on Friday near the freeway, which remained open at the time.

The Interstate 5 will be closed from Harbor Drive in Oceanside to Basilone Road from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

