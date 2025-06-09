Newsom challenges Trump’s Border Czar Homan to arrest him amid anti-ICE protests

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at Gemperle Orchard on April 16, 2025 in Ceres, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:31 AM – Monday, June 9, 2025

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has continued to add fuel to the fire in Los Angeles’ chaotic protests by daring the Trump administration’s border czar Tom Homan to arrest him for failing to stop the violence in Los Angeles.

“Come after me. Arrest me. Let’s just get it over with, tough guy,” the defiant Newsom (D-Calif.) told NBC News on Sunday.

The challenge by Newsom comes after Homan had warned that the Golden State governor and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass could both be hit with federal charges for trying to prevent ICE raids throughout the city.

“I’ll say it about anybody,” Homan had said in a weekend interview. “You cross that line, it’s a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien. It’s a felony to impede law enforcement doing their job. “I’ll say it about anybody.”

In response to the chaos, President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 California National Guard troops to the city on Saturday evening as Los Angeles Police and ICE agents have squared off with anti-ICE protesters for a third day.

The Democrat governor, who repeatedly said that the 47th president would only make it worse, threw fuel on the fire after accusing the administration of using federal power for their own political gain.

“He’s a tough guy. Why doesn’t he do that? He knows where to find me,” Newsom told NBC. “But you know what? Let your hands off 4-year-old girls that are trying to get educated. Let your hands off these poor people. They’re just trying to live their lives, man. Trying to live their lives, paying their taxes. Been here for 10 years. The fear, the horror.” “The hell are they doing? These guys need to grow up. They need to stop, and we need to push back. And I’m sorry to be so clear, but that kind of bloviating is exhausting. So, Tom, arrest me. Let’s go,” he added.

Additionally, Homan accused Newsom of spreading anti-ICE rhetoric in the wake of the violent chaos.

“We’re arresting bad people. We’re enforcing laws and following up on a serious criminal investigation on cartel financing. So that’s exactly what ICE did. And ICE took a lot of bad people off the street that day,” he told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “We arrested a sexual predator, arrested gang members, arrested somebody that had an armed robbery conviction. So we made LA Safer.” “The men and women of ICE, the men and women of the border control made LA safer that day, but you’re not hearing any of this. All you hear is a rhetoric about ICE being racist and ICE being Nazis and terrorists — and Governor Newsom feeds that,” he added.

Newsom stated that he will be filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration to stop the deployment of national guard troops.

“They had to coordinate with the governor of the state,” Newsom said. “They never coordinated with the governor of the state.” “This is about authoritarian tendencies. This is about command and control. This is about power. This is about ego,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department has stated they are overwhelmed by the amount of protesters in the city.

