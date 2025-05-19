Newly-resurfaced video appears to show Biden ‘admitting to having cancer’ in 2022

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:29 PM – Monday, May 19, 2025

A video from 2022 showcasing former President Joe Biden speaking on a cancer diagnosis is resurfacing, following the recent announcement about his prostate cancer.

The resurfaced video stems from a speech that Biden gave about pollution from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware.

“You had to put on your windshield wipers to get literally the oil slick off the window. That’s why I, and so damn many other people I grew up with, have cancer, and why for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said at the time. Advertisement

Biden’s resurfaced remarks follow after one of his staffers had announced that the former Democrat president had learned that he is currently suffering from an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer — which has metastasized to the bone.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” a spokesperson stated. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” Biden’s spokesperson added. “The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist previously appointed to Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board, also stated that Biden must have had the cancer “while he was still president,” leading to further speculation that the former president concealed his diagnosis during his time in office.

Biden’s resurfaced clip was posted by the Republican National Committee Research account on X at the time, showcasing the video along with the caption: “Did Joe Biden just announce he has cancer?”

To which former White House spokesperson Andrew Bates explained that Biden was referring to his “non-melanoma skin cancer,” which was removed prior to his presidency, rather than the now-speculated prostate cancer.

Bates’ explanation then prompted users to question the claim at the time, with one user responding: “You mean to tell us that when Biden said he has cancer due to oil slicks, he was really referring to when he had cancerous moles removed due to exposure to sunlight?”

“Are you officially saying he got skin cancer from oil on his windshield,” another user asked.

The Biden White House never addressed his use of the present tense when referring to his cancer.

