Newly Released Footage Showcases 10 New Orleans Inmates Escaping

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:30 PM – Saturday, May 17, 2025

Newly released video footage of ten inmates escaping a New Orleans jail on Friday has emerged, as seven of the escapees remain at large.

The inmates were able to escape after carving a hole in a cell covered by a toilet. Images of the hole are accompanied by messages the inmates left to taunt correctional officers, with one message saying “To Easy LOL,” right next to the hole.

Another message next to the hole the prisoners used to escape stated “Catch us when you can,” and “I’m/We Innocent.”

A number of the individuals who escaped were convicted on charges of murder or attempted murder including Derrick Groves, Jermaine Donald, Corey Boyd and Gary Price.

20-year-old Kendall Myles was detained after a foot chase through the French Quarter after the escape. Dkenan Dennis and Robert Moody were also apprehended shortly thereafter.

Seven fugitives remain at large including Jermaine Donald, Antoine Massey, Leo Tate, Lenton Vanburen, Derrick Groves, Gary Price, and Corey Boyd.

Meanwhile, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson attributed the escape to faulty locks while claiming that she suspects individuals inside of her department aided in the escape.

“It’s almost impossible, not completely, but almost impossible for anybody to get out of this facility without help,” Hutson stated.

The FBI is offering up to a $5,000 award for any information leading to an arrest of the inmates, as authorities have claimed that some of the fugitives may have left the city or state altogether.

Roughly 200 officers are actively involved in the search as state and federal authorities assist in the manhunt.

A female civilian employee monitoring the pod reportedly “stepped away” simultaneously as the escape attempt occurred, missing the getaway, authorities stated.

Three employees have been placed on suspension as an investigation into the matter takes place.

