Newly Released Footage: 2 female Secret Service agents engage in brawl outside Obama’s D.C. mansion

(Background) Former US President Barack Obama. (Photo by RYAN COLLERD/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Screenshot from recent video footage depicting female secret service agents fighting (via X)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:51 PM – Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Two female secret service agents engaged in what appeared to be a one-on-one brawl outside of former Democrat President Barack Obama’s mansion in Washington, D.C., last week.

Viral footage released by RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree showcased footage of the fight, along with audio from the incident.

The altercation reportedly took place on May 21st at around 2:30 in the morning, and it is currently unclear as to whether the Obamas were home during the time of the fight.

“Can I get a supervisor down to Delta two immediately before I whoop this girl’s ass,” one of the agents asked.

“The skirmish is raising new questions about whether DEI is still plaguing the USSS despite Trump’s directive to abolish it,” Crabtree wrote in an X post alongside the video.

Soon after the footage was released on social media, the U.S. Secret Service responded to the viral film, confirming that both of the women involved in the scuffle have since been suspended.

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware of an on-duty altercation that occurred between two Uniformed Division officers at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 21st,” a Secret Service spokesperson stated.

“The individuals involved were suspended from duty and this matter is the subject of an internal investigation. The Secret Service has a very strict code of conduct for all employees and any behavior that violates that code is unacceptable. Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further,” the statement concluded.

