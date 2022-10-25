New York Supreme Court reinstates all unvaxxed employees

Caitlin Sinclair – NY Political Correspondent

UPDATED 11:00 AM PT – Tuesday, October 25, 2022

The New York State Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that New York City cannot fire employees for

not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The court ordered the city to reinstate all fired employees and grant them back pay, citing the

fact that “being vaccinated against COVID-19 does not stop an individual from catching or

spreading the virus.”

New York Mayor Adams came under fire for not allowing an exception to the mandate for those

workers after he granted one for specific athletes.

“States of emergency are meant to be temporary,” the court said in its ruling. “The Heath

Commissioner cannot terminate employees” and the Adams’ executive order in March

exempting professional athletes and others rendered “all of these vaccine mandates arbitrary

and capricious.”

NYC alone fired roughly 1,400 employees for being unvaccinated earlier this year after the city

adopted a vaccine mandate under former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Many COVID-19 vaccine mandates were put in place based on the rationale that the vaccines

could drastically reduce the chances of a person becoming infected or transmitting the virus if

they were infected, so getting vaccinated was not only a benefit to the individual getting the

shots, but everyone around them.

Many of those fired were our own police officers and firefighters.

About time the system stood by the Law and Constitutional rights.