New York Supreme Court reinstates all unvaxxed employees

Caitlin Sinclair – NY Political Correspondent
UPDATED 11:00 AM PT – Tuesday, October 25, 2022
The New York State Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that New York City cannot fire employees for
not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
The court ordered the city to reinstate all fired employees and grant them back pay, citing the
fact that “being vaccinated against COVID-19 does not stop an individual from catching or
spreading the virus.”
New York Mayor Adams came under fire for not allowing an exception to the mandate for those
workers after he granted one for specific athletes.
“States of emergency are meant to be temporary,” the court said in its ruling. “The Heath
Commissioner cannot terminate employees” and the Adams’ executive order in March
exempting professional athletes and others rendered “all of these vaccine mandates arbitrary
and capricious.”
NYC alone fired roughly 1,400 employees for being unvaccinated earlier this year after the city
adopted a vaccine mandate under former Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Many COVID-19 vaccine mandates were put in place based on the rationale that the vaccines
could drastically reduce the chances of a person becoming infected or transmitting the virus if
they were infected, so getting vaccinated was not only a benefit to the individual getting the
shots, but everyone around them.
Many of those fired were our own police officers and firefighters.
About time the system stood by the Law and Constitutional rights.